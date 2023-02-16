Disney100: Steamboat Willie and Vintage Mickey Mouse Club Apparel from Hot Topic

Are you enjoying Disney100 as much as we are? The celebration has started and we’re already delighted by the wide array of merchandise collections that have launched. Over at Hot Topic guests will find an adorable assortment of Vintage Mickey Mouse Club and Steamboat Willie apparel that’s as charming as its muse.

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! What better way to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder than by scooping up some fashionable apparel that honors everything Disney?

This year, many companies like Hot Topic are bringing new collections to their guests through apparel, collectibles, figures and more.

Some of the new offerings at Hot Topic hail from sister brands Her Universe and Our Universe and focus on the early iterations of Mickey Mouse including the original Mickey Mouse Club and Steamboat Willie.

Of course the Sensational Six are here too, featured on an assortment of shirts, cardigans, bags and wallets.

Guests can find the entire Disney100 Collection available now at Hot Topic and prices range from $14.90-$59.90.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

More Disney100 at Hot Topic:

If your Funko Pop! collection is begging you to get just one more figure, consider this Mickey Mouse Hot Topic exclusive !

figure, consider this ! Get into the spirit of Disney100 with dress accessories like ties and pocket squares featuring vintage Mickey, Donald and Goofy.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.