Disney100: Vintage Disney Dress Accessories at Hot Topic

The Disney100 celebration has started and we’re already delighted by the wide array of merchandise collections that have launched. Over at Hot Topic guests will find some stylish accessories to dress up their outfit for a fancy event or night on the town!

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! What better way to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder

than by scooping up some fashionable apparel that honors everything Disney? This year, many brands like Hot Topic are bringing new collections to their guests through apparel, collectibles, figures and more.

Some of the recent and most interesting offerings at Hot Topic are dress accessories including ties, pocket squares and socks.

The assortment consists of several vintage style pieces featuring Steamboat Willie, Donald Duck and Goofy. But Pixar also gets some love with a unique pocket square showcasing the iconic Pixar Ball made up of mini icons of its classic characters.

Guests can find the entire Disney100 Collection available now at Hot Topic and prices range from $19.90-$63.90.

and prices range from $19.90-$63.90. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Pocket Squares

We don’t often see folks wearing pocket squares, but if you want to elevate your look just a bit, this is the perfect way to do it and celebrate Disney at the same time!

Disney100 Steamboat Willie Black Pocket Square – $34.90

Disney100 Iridescent White Pocket Square – $34.90

Disney100 Classic Donald Duck Blue Pocket Square – $34.90

Disney100 Pixar Ball Black Pocket Square – $34.90

Socks

It might be business as usual on the surface, but under the security of dress shoes and the leg of your trousers your feet are saying party time! Bring some fun to your look with some classy hosiery.

Disney100 Steamboat Willie Vintage Black Socks – $19.90

Disney100 Donald Duck Vintage Blue Socks – $19.90

Disney100 Goofy Vintage Green Socks – $19.90

Neck Tie

A neck tie brings your ensemble to the next level and if you’re going to show off your style, do it the Disney way!

Disney100 Mickey Mouse & Friends Vintage Blue Tie – $63.90

