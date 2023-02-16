Newly Released Episodes of “Marvel Studios LEGENDS” Now Available On YouTube

Disney+ and the Marvel YouTube are letting fans get to know Ant-Man, The Wasp, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne ahead of the theatrical debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Friday, February 17th.

What’s Happening:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania launches Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before diving into the Quantum Realm, fans can catch up with Marvel Super Heroes Ant-Man (Scott Lang), The Wasp (Hope Van Dyne), Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne with three episodes of the Disney+ Original Series Marvel Studios LEGENDS , now available for the first time on Marvel YouTube.

Launched in 2021, the Disney+ Original Series Marvel Studios LEGENDS explores and celebrates the epic heroes and villains of the MCU, and the moments that made them. All 29 episodes of Marvel Studios LEGENDS are streaming now on Disney+.

explores and celebrates the epic heroes and villains of the MCU, and the moments that made them. All 29 episodes of are streaming now on Disney+. Episodes available on YouTube:

Episode 1: Ant-Man

LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it’s Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He’s kind of a huge deal.

Episode 2: The Wasp

All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself, and was transformed into The Wasp. LEGENDS follows Hope’s journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

Episode 3: Hank & Janet

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and The Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank’s journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist to overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited.

You can watch the episodes now on YouTube or Disney+, and don’t miss Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in theaters this Friday, February 17.

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.