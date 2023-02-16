Trailer Released for Season Two of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Coming to Disney+ March 31st

Season two of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., will be streaming on Disney+ beginning March 31, and the official trailer has been released.

What's Happening:

  • Today, Disney+ revealed the new trailer and premiere date for season two of the Disney+ Original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii.
  • The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy’s is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Synopsis:

  • When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before.
  • But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.)
  • She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor.
  • Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

Cast:

  • Peyton Elizabeth Lee
  • Doogie Kamealoha
  • Kathleen Rose Perkins
  • Jason Scott Lee
  • Matthew Sato
  • Wes Tian
  • Emma Meisel
  • Mapuana Makia
  • Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
  • Ronny Chieng
  • Alex Aiono
  • Milo Manheim

