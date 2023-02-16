Season two of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., will be streaming on Disney+ beginning March 31, and the official trailer has been released.

What's Happening:

Today, Disney+ revealed the new trailer and premiere date for season two of the Disney+ Original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. , which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii.

, which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii. The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy’s is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Synopsis:

When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before.

But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.)

She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor.

Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

Cast:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee

Doogie Kamealoha

Kathleen Rose Perkins

Jason Scott Lee

Matthew Sato

Wes Tian

Emma Meisel

Mapuana Makia

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Ronny Chieng

Alex Aiono

Milo Manheim