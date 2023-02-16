Season two of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., will be streaming on Disney+ beginning March 31, and the official trailer has been released.
What's Happening:
- Today, Disney+ revealed the new trailer and premiere date for season two of the Disney+ Original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii.
- The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy’s is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+.
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Synopsis:
- When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before.
- But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.)
- She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor.
- Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.
Cast:
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee
- Doogie Kamealoha
- Kathleen Rose Perkins
- Jason Scott Lee
- Matthew Sato
- Wes Tian
- Emma Meisel
- Mapuana Makia
- Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
- Ronny Chieng
- Alex Aiono
- Milo Manheim
