TRON Lightcycle / Run Passholder Preview Registration Now Open

The link is now live for the passholder preview registration for TRON Lightcycle / Run.

What's Happening:

For those who have been waiting to be able to register for the passholder preview for TRON Lightcycle / Run, the email has officially been sent out.

The link is available here

The Email:

Register Now for TRON Lightcycle / Run Passholder Preview.

Hey Passholders, we are pleased to offer a special sneak peek of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise before it opens at Magic Kingdom

Think of it as our special "thank you" for being a Passholder.

Register now to ready, set, launch on the fastest roller coaster in Disney Parks history. Sneak peeks will take place on select dates so be sure to register soon. Space is limited and block-out dates apply.

IMPORTANT DETAILS: Space is limited and applicable Pass block-out dates do apply. A preview registration for a date that is a block-out date will automatically be canceled.

Be sure to check the Pass Block-out Calendar before registering.

You will not need to make a separate Theme Park reservation to enter Magic Kingdom Park on the day of your preview.