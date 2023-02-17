The Royal Pub To Open in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris Tonight

Disneyland Paris is introducing an entirely new restaurant concept, serving the best of traditional English pub fare in Disney Village starting this evening.

What’s Happening:

As Disneyland Paris

Whether you’re craving tasty finger and comfort food, with a great selection of craft beers, all-day breakfasts, generous fish & chips, Guinness-braised beef, authentic pies, flatbreads, toasted sandwiches, salad bowls, or the yummiest desserts in town, you won’t want to miss The Royal Pub and its warm and lively ambiance during your next visit to Disneyland Paris. Check out the menu for the new dining location below.

The Royal Pub occupies the former home of King Ludwig’s in the Disney Village area of the Disneyland Paris Resort complex, an area that is currently undergoing a multi-year transformation that will feature a relaxing lakeside park and boardwalk, enhanced pedestrian walkways, brand-new facades, relaxing terraces and patios, and lush landscaping.

Its diverse eateries and collection of shops will expand dining and retail options for guests with innovative concepts from some of the world’s most exciting brands for a completely enhanced experience complementing the theme parks.