“Life with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Eugene Levy, Tessa Thompson and More to Appear Week of February 20th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 20th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:

Monday, February 20 Benjamin Bratt ( Poker Face ) Madelyn Cline ( Outer Banks ) Winner, Winner Winter Dinner Week: Chef Maria Loi

Tuesday, February 21 Eugene Levy Jonathan Majors Winner, Winner Winter Dinner Week: Chef Guy Fieri

Wednesday, February 22 Taye Diggs Daymond John ( Shark Tank ) Winner, Winner Winter Dinner Week: Chef Alex Guarnaschelli

Thursday, February 23 Whitney Cummings Winner, Winner Winter Dinner Week: Chef Eitan Bernath

Friday, February 24 Tessa Thompson ( Creed III ) Winner, Winner Winter Dinner Week: Chef Jocelyn Delk Adams



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.