“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 2: Vol. 1 Digital Soundtrack Now Available

The digital soundtrack for the first eight episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, is now available to stream and download on most platforms.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-8) digital soundtrack with score by Emmy-nominated composer Kevin Kiner ( Star Wars Rebels) is out now.

– Season 2: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-8) digital soundtrack with score by Emmy-nominated composer Kevin Kiner ( is out now. The digital soundtrack is now available on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and others. You can download and stream the soundtrack where it’s available here.

An entirely new episodic series created by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuted in May of 2021 on Disney+. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni ( The Mandalorian , Star Wars: The Clone Wars ) , Athena Portillo ( Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels ), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance ) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance) . Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

First appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the five elite troopers that make up Clone Force 99 include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair, each with his own distinct skills and characteristics. The introduction of Omega, an eager and kind-hearted adolescent clone, presents a new kind of challenge for the eclectic family unit.

The end of the Clone Wars marks the rise of the oppressive Empire. In the midst of the chaos, an elite unit of unusual clone troopers defies its orders and chooses to go on the run. Joined by a young clone named Omega, the so-called Bad Batch struggles to evade the constant pursuit of its enemies.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.