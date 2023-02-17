“Violetta” Star TINI Opens Her Heart in Her New Album “CUPIDO”

Renowned singer-songwriter and actress TINI, who appeared in the Argentinian Disney series Violetta, opens her heart on her new album, “CUPIDO.”

What’s Happening:

This new project is the Argentine’s fourth studio album and her first with Sony Music Entertainment. Filled with real-world experiences, “CUPIDO” will take listeners on a journey through love and heartbreak, where the singer’s voice and lyrics stand out letting everyone know she is entering a new era of self-growth with each track.

“CUPIDO” features 14 songs, 5 unpublished, all with plenty of emotion, showcasing the artist’s essence and fusing urban rhythms with pop, cumbia and electronica, in addition to excellent vocal talent and song composition, as every track was written by TINI alongside her stellar songwriting team.

Each of the songs offers a different cupid, from heartbreak to love, from love to music, family, friendships, to self-love, among others. In each of the lyrics of this album, TINI takes us on a roller coaster of emotions and experiences that help us to be reborn, discover and live.

This past February 14th, a day that celebrates love and friendship, TINI released her single and video "Cupido," giving fans her heart with a song that symbolizes the feelings for a past relationship.

“CUPIDO” is available now across all digital streaming platforms.

What They’re Saying: