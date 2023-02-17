Fans Get Their First Look at “Women of Marvel #1”

Fans can get their first look at the annual comic that spotlights women creators and characters before it returns on March 22nd, with the exciting Marvel Comics debut of six all-star talents!

What’s Happening:

Next month, WOMEN OF MARVEL

is back with another star-studded one-shot, and fans can check out the covers and get an exclusive sneak peek at the thrilling stories that await! The giant-sized anthology will continue the tradition of uplifting the characters and creators you know and love – and the ones you’re about to! Showcasing a range of diverse stories by seasoned veterans and up-and-coming talent, WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 will be a one-stop preview of the incredible women creators set to take Marvel Comics by storm. The one-shot will mark the exciting Marvel Comics debut of talents such as Melissa Flores, Victoria Ying, Carola Borelli, Giulia Gualazzi, and the Gibbs Sisters, Shawnee Gibbs & Shawnelle Gibbs.