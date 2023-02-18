Photos/Video: “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” Arrives at El Capitan Theatre

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has arrived at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. As part of the fun along with the screening of the film, fans can also visit the gallery space and see props and costumes that were used in the latest Marvel production.

Moviegoers also have the opportunity to take photos with special backdrops that have been installed and with the giant theater ads for the film, one of which features Kang The Conqueror holding out his hand. Speaking of getting their hands on things, fans can get their hands on specialty popcorn buckets and souvenir sippers as well. Similar to the one found at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus, guests at the El Capitan can also find the Ooze Cauldron cup here as well.

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang

You can catch Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now through March 11th at the historic El Capitan Theatre.