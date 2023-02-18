“Star Wars: Tales From The Death Star” Now Available For Preorder

A new book from author Cavan Scott shows us the hidden evils that still remain after the destruction of the ultimate firepower in the universe in Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star.

A new book in the Star Wars universe is now available for pre-order from Penguin Random House ahead of its release date later this September.

In Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star, we see that even scattered and destroyed, the ruins of the Death Star are a sinister place.

From the destruction of Alderaan to the shadow of the Forest Moon, alien creatures, phantom star ships, deadly artifacts, and vengeful spirits all stalk the halls of the infamous space station, as writer Cavan Scott (Tales from the Rancor Pit, Star Wars: The High Republic) and an all-star team of artists (Eric Powell, Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, Ingo Roemling, & Juan Samu) reveal the hidden evils that lurked within charred remains of the ultimate firepower in the universe.

Cavan Scott is the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm, Star Wars: Dooku: Jedi Lost, The Patchwork Devil and the hit supernatural comic book series Shadow Service. One of the five story architects for Lucasfilm's bestselling multimedia initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic, Cavan has written comics for Marvel

The hardcover, 96 page book is due out on September 5th, 2023 from Dark Horse Books, and is set to retail for $24.99. You can pre-order the book now at the link below.

Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star by Cavan Scot