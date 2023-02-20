Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Loungefly Accessories at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Disney Loungefly collection, Entertainment Earth has a great assortment of accessories inspired by your favorite movies. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest Disney arrivals.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Disney fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with so many characters, films, shows and stories to feature across merchandise series, there’s no end to the fantastic offerings that bring us joy.

Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can browse their “Hot Off the Truck” section to discover newly in-stock merchandise from favorite brands like Loungefly!

to discover newly in-stock merchandise from favorite brands like Loungefly! Here you’ll find mini backpacks, wallets, keychains, card holders and more that are themed to some of Disney’s best characters.

We’ve gathered up some of the new Disney Loungefly arrivals that we’re adding to our shopping list, and best of all you can save 10% on in-stock selections when using our code LPFAN at checkout!

at checkout! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

The Jungle Book Bare Necessities Mini-Backpack – $75.00

The Aristocats Marie Cupcake Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Lion King Pride Rock Pop! by Loungefly Mini-Backpack – $75.00

The Nightmare Before Christmas Black Light Print Mini-Backpack – $40.00

Star Wars Return of the Jedi Scenes Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Toy Story Woody and Bo Peep Moment Backpack – $75.00

The Incredibles Syndrome Pixar Moments Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Cinderella Lucifer Enamel Key Chain – $10.00

Bambi Reversible Key Chain – Entertainment Earth – $12.00

Winnie the Pooh Ice Cream Key Chain – Entertainment Earth – $10.00

Winnie the Pooh Piglet Cupcake Key Chain – Entertainment Earth – $10.00

101 Dalmatians Story Book Pin 4-Pack – $20.00