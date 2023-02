Special Cassette Edition of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Available From Disney Music Emporium

Disney Music Emporium is now offering a special collectible cassette tape featuring the music from the new animated series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Moon Girl Magic Where You Come From Borough Bully Rap – Performed by Josh Keaton and Fred Tatasciore I Came to Play (IDKWYCTD) – Performed by Eli "Paperboy" Reed My Hair Is a Mood – Performed by JANE HANDCOCK Look In Your Eyes – Performed by Daveed Diggs Can't Be Tamed – Performed by Blush The Beyonder – Performed by Laurence Fishburne Neon City – Performed by Chantry Johnson Out My Mind – Performed by Michelle Zarlenga Just the Two of Us – Performed by Briana Lee Feelin' Me – Performed by Cleo Mac Altz Iz Gutz – Performed by Libe Barer

Track Listing:

Side 1

Pretty Girl Swag – Performed by Jordan Powers and Bekah Novi Let's Get It – Performed by Big Mike Go Big – Performed by Andy Sturmer Can You Keep Up? – Performed by Jordan Powers Doin' My Thing – Performed by Tina Parol In the House – Performed by Loly Bea The Wave – Performed by Charles Jones and JANE HANDCOCK Moon Girl Magic (70s Retro Version) – Performed by Taura Stinson Light of My Day – Performed by Taura Stinson Moon Girl Magic/Moon Girl Magic (70s Retro Version) Mashup – Performed by Taura Stinson Moon Girl Magic Light of My Day (Raphael Saadiq Version) [Bonus Track]

Side 2