UNIQLO Launches Disney Sketchbook Memories T-Shirt Collection

UNIQLO has teamed up with Disney once again for a darling assortment of graphic T-shirts for women and girls. This latest assortment is part of the Disney Sketchbook Memories collection that celebrates classic films like Peter Pan, Bambi and more.

What’s Happening:

Bring some Disney magic to your wardrobe this spring with a new Disney and Uniqlo collaboration inspired by animated classics.

Several fan favorite films are featured on comfortable cotton t-shirts that will pair with nearly everything in your closet!

Whether you’re a long time fan or are working on introducing the next generation to all things Disney, this is a simple and fashionable way to celebrate the beloved studio. The lineup includes: 101 Dalmatians Dumbo The Aristocats Peter Pan Bambi

Each shirt features Disney artwork and graphics that replicate the original sketches from the animators at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The drawings are paired with the movie title or playful sayings like “Just Be Yourself” or “A Tail of Love.”

The entire collection is now available in all UNIQLO stores across the United States and on UNIQLO.com Adult shirts sell for $24.90, sweatshirts are $39.90 each and all are available in sizes XXS-3XL Kids shirts sell for $14.90 each and range in size from 3-12Y

Links to our favorite designs can be found below.

Adults

Kids

