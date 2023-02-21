Ally and Disney have collaborated to advance parity in women's sports.

What's Happening:

Today, women's sports receive less than ten percent of media coverage, and too often, media investments for women's sports are only included as an add-on to men's packages.

To increase representation and drive greater coverage of women's sports, the collaboration features a media investment of more than 90 percent in women's sports, focused on expanding game highlights, branded content and features across the ESPN

Through this relationship, Ally will become an official sponsor of the Atlantic Coast Conference

A Sponsorship with Gender Equity at Its Core:

Late last year, Ally challenged Disney to create a first-of-its-kind sponsorship package to spotlight women's sports and advance the brand's pledge

The unprecedented package also features a collaboration with Disney's CreativeWorks team, with the goal to build custom creative to keep gender equity and allyship top of mind for all fans. The spots will run in two exclusive SportsCenter episodes later this summer.

As part of the agreement, Ally Bank becomes the Official Retail Bank of the Atlantic Coast Conference, holding media branding and activation rights across all ACC Championships, with first-ever title sponsorships of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament and Women's Soccer Championship, as well as the exclusive presenting sponsorship of the 2023 ACC Women's Lacrosse Championship.

In early March, Ally will kick things off at the Women's and Men's ACC Basketball Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum with interactive fan activations and co-branded giveaways.

Ally and Disney intentionally structured the ACC Network media portion of the agreement to create opportunities for additional financial brands to join, thereby increasing investment in women's sports.

Ally's new designation as the Official Retail Bank of the ACC officially kicks off at the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

In addition to the games, ACCN will be on site with live studio programming throughout the event.

ESPN has televised ACC events since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships. In partnership with the ACC, ESPN's ACC Network (ACCN), and its digital platform ACCNX, is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports.

What They're Saying: