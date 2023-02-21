First Look at Shimmering Seas Collection Celebrating Disney Cruise Line’s 25th Anniversary

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, and you can commemorate the occasion with the upcoming Shimmering Seas Collection.

What’s Happening:

This brand-new line of merchandise is themed to the “ Silver Anniversary at Sea

This matching Loungefly backpack and ear headband feature the signature blue color of the 25th anniversary celebration and find design inspiration from a classic captain’s hat silhouette with a playful Disney Cruise Line twist.

Sail the high seas in style with new clothing pieces debuting as a part of the Shimmering Seas Collection. The line will include this stunning multi-toned Spirit Jersey with iridescent lettering and a sleek, logo-embroidered Nike polo, made of lightweight material that’s great for a day at sea or Port Adventure.

A new line of commemorative Disney Cruise Line jewelry lends a touch of maritime magic to any cruise outfit! From whimsical necklaces by Rebecca Hook to an elegant earring and bracelet set by Crislu, there are jewelry options to match every taste. And you can’t go wrong by adding a little extra Disney charm to your ensemble with a character-inspired set of Pandora charms.

You’ll find the rest of the Shimmering Seas Collection in stores across the Disney Cruise Line fleet beginning in May 2023, including a “Silver Anniversary at Sea” ornament, trading pin and collectable ship replica.