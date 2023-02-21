“Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special” Available for Pre-Order

“Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special” from Titan Books will take fans deep into the making of the epic film and it’s available for pre-order now.

Spider-Man: No Way Home rocked the Marvel

rocked the This deluxe collector’s volume features interviews with Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and returning Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with behind-the-scenes interviews with the teams responsible for the movie’s stunts, costumes, and ground-breaking visual effects.

Marvel “I didn’t believe it at first. Jon [Watts, director] pitched me the idea and I thought, ‘That’ll never happen. There’s no way they’ll be able to figure that out. They won’t agree to do that, it’s just not going to happen.’ And here we are! Then we had an amazing [first] day, where we all had our suits on and we all sort of swapped stories about how you put them on, how you take them off, where the zippers are and all that sort of stuff. It was kinda crazy.”

“Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special” will be coming on February 28th and you can pre-order your copy on Amazon now