Spider-Punk Takes on Carnage in First Look at “Spider-Verse Unlimited #38” Infinity Comic

“Spider-Verse Unlimited #38″ is now available on the Marvel Unlimited app and Marvel shared a first look at the new infinity comic.

“Spider-Verse Unlimited #38″ comes from creators Carlos Hernandez, Eleonora Carlini, and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo.

Now that Spider-Punk has removed Norman Osborn from power, what’s next for our favorite Brooklynite? Neighborhood domination! Wait, what?! How do a symbiote, an electric guitar, a song, and a dog help Spider-Punk save Brooklyn? Find out in “Spider-Verse Unlimited #38!”

This standalone special is the first chapter in a series of three one-shots that will explore the furthest corners of the Spider-Verse web.

The Amazing Spider-Ma’am will take the spotlight in next Tuesday’s “Spider-Verse Unlimited #39,” followed by a Silk solo story, “Story of My Life” in “Spider-Verse Unlimited #40″ on March 7.

But for now, prepare for the punk rock Carnage. Take a peek at the preview to “Spider-Verse Unlimited #38,” and stay tuned for fresh chapters from the Spider-Verse anthology series each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app.