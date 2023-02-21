Star Wars Celebration Taking 2024 Off, Will Return in 2025

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 takes place in London this April, however we’ve just found out that there will be no event in 2024, with it instead planned to return in 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Hidden rather subtly in an article on StarWars.com about Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, it was revealed that the event will be taking a year off and will return in 2025.
- Star Wars Celebration 2022 was held in Anaheim, California, and the 2023 event was announced at the end of that event.
- No details were given on the 2025 event, such as a possible location. Details will likely be shared during Star Wars Celebration Europe.
- A large list of celebrity guests have been announced for this year’s event. Check out our Star Wars Celebration tag for all the latest news leading up to the event.
- Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.