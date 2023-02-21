Universal Orlando Resort Surprised Travelers with a Pop-Up Mardi Gras Celebration at MCO

Universal Orlando Resort surprised travelers with a pop-up Mardi Gras celebration at Orlando International Airport.
- Earlier this month, Universal Orlando Resort took its biggest party, Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, to unexpecting guests at the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Inside the new Terminal C, Mardi Gras performers, stilt walkers and a five-piece brass band greeted guests as they arrived in Orlando, Florida.
- The pop-up celebration provided travelers a taste of how they can let the good times roll at Universal Orlando with music and dancing, photo opportunities, Mardi Gras beads and more.
- Orlando International Airport welcomes over 47 million passengers annually and is located a quick 10 miles from Universal Orlando Resort, where guests can party beyond the bayou during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, now through April 16th.
- The fan-favorite event at Universal Studios Florida features a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.
- For more information about Universal’s Mardi Gras, visit UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.
