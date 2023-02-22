Big Bear Mountain Progress Looks Great As Dollywood Prepares To Open For The Season

Dollywood is getting closer to the opening of their 2023 season, and has shared an update on their newest attraction set to open this Spring, Big Bear Mountain.

What’s Happening:

Captioned, “Big Bear Mountain is looking better by the day,” Dollywood has shared numerous photos showcasing the progress on their latest attraction, Big Bear Mountain.

Announced late last year with a special storytelling viral campaign

Back in January, Dollywood had shared that the park put the final piece of track

The new pictures show off much of the scenery and landscaping being installed and worked on around the new attraction, which will provide an adventure fit for the whole family.

It’s almost time to venture into the Smokies for an unforgettable adventure aboard Dollywood's largest attraction. Ned Oakley, Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, knows a thing or two about this hidden land and is setting up the Adventure Outpost Base Camp, located just a stone’s throw away from the Grove’s Hidden Hollow. Here, you'll join Ned in his specially-outfitted, four-wheel drive SUVs for the ride of your life in search of the Grove’s most storied and elusive inhabitant, Big Bear.

Debuting in the spring of 2023, Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, taking guests of all ages on an unforgettable family-friendly expedition in search of the Big Bear. Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself.

Big Bear Mountain joins the eleven other attractions of Wildwood Grove to continue the story of this hidden land just beyond the hollow log. As Dollywood’s newest land grows in size, so does its charm, making it an even more wonderful place for families to have fun, relax and be together surrounded by the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.