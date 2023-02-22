Don’t Be Late! CASETiFY Launching New “Alice in Wonderland” Collection on February 28th

Get ready to take a trip down the rabbit hole and discover a new series of Alice in Wonderland themed accessories from CASETiFY. Give your phone and digital essentials a touch of Disney magic with these darling designs that combine favorite movie moments with practical tech.

What’s Happening:

CASETiFY and Disney are teaming up again for a new Alice in Wonderland collection that’s as wonderful and whimsical as the beloved film.

collection that’s as wonderful and whimsical as the beloved film. Elements from the movie will be brought to life on CASETiFY’s range of tech accessories. Fans can now sign up for priority access

Opening the door to a whimsical world of nonsense, the CASETiFY Disney’s Alice in Wonderland collection will bring the magic of curiosity and imagination to fans’ tech accessories.

collection will bring the magic of curiosity and imagination to fans’ tech accessories. Fans of the classic can represent their favorite characters including Alice White Rabbit Cheshire Cat Queen of Hearts

The familiar faces will be on display on accessories like CASETiFY’s signature Impact Case, Ultra Impact Case, Mirror, Clear, and Bounce Cases available for the new iPhone 14 (and older generations), Samsung, and Google Pixel.

Additional designs include accessories inspired by the classic book cover and a sticker-style representation of the characters falling through the keyhole.

The collection will also feature a special edition Phone Charm

The Alice in Wonderland collection will be available starting February 28th. All products in the collection retail between $38 and $98 USD.

What They’re Saying:

Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and co-founder: “Within the last few years, CASETiFY has had the pleasure of collaborating with Disney on a wide range of best-selling collections. We could not be more excited to continue this partnership by entering the mystical world of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland.“

