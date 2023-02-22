Deniz Akdeniz to Star Opposite Kaitlin Olson in ABC’s Remake of French Series “HIP (High Intellectual Potential)”

According to Variety, Deniz Akdeniz will star opposite Kaitlin Olson in Drew Goddard’s drama pilot for ABC, based on the French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential).
What’s Happening:
- First given a pilot order in September 2022, the remake comes from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil) and ABC Signature.
- Single mom Morgan (Olson) with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
- Akdeniz will play Lev “Oz” Osman.
- In addition to Olson and Akdeniz, the series regular cast also includes Daniel Sunjata as Karadec and Javicia Leslie as Daphne.
- Akdeniz is known for his fan-favorite role of Max in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.
- Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) will serve as showrunner, while Alethea Jones (Dollface) will direct and executive produce the pilot.
- Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles executive produce alongside Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen Connect, the distribution company which sold the rights to ABC Signature.
- Olson will produce in addition to starring.