Dollywood Seeking Families To Audition For New Commercial

Ever wanted to be in a commercial? How about a commercial for a major destination? Dollywood is currently seeking families to be a part of a new advertisement for the destination.
What’s Happening:
- According to their story on their official Instagram page, Dollywood has begun holding auditions for families to take part in a new commercial for their landmark theme park in the Smoky Mountains.
- According to the post, they are looking for families with 2-3 children, ages 4-11, who love Dollywood, and can be at the park on April 15-16.
- If you feel that you and your family qualify, Dollywood is inviting you to submit an audition video through a special link that you can also go to here.
- From there, you’ll find instructions and tips on what the casting is looking for, and then a video recorder opens through the submission site.
