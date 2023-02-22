Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Wave III Vehicles Launching May 2023

Star Wars Day (aka May the 4th) might be a few months away, but that doesn’t mean we can get excited for the fan created holiday now! Jazwares has previewed the upcoming Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Wave III which is set to launch this spring.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Get ready to blast off to the galaxy far, far away with the latest wave of Star Wars Micro Galaxy toys from Jazwares.

Spanning across the full Star Wars saga, the popular line of microscale vehicles puts the galaxy in the palm of your hand!

From Poe Dameron’s T-70 X-Wing to the Republic Gunship seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Micro Galaxy Squadron Wave III features vehicles that will be must-haves for Star Wars fans’ collections.

, Micro Galaxy Squadron Wave III features vehicles that will be must-haves for Star Wars fans’ collections. Wave III hits retail this May, but fans can pre-order the new vehicles now from Amazon

New Micro Galaxy toys are expected to launch on May 4, 2023, just in time for Star Wars Day! Links to the individual items can be found below.

Starship Class – Republic Gunship

Starship Class – Inquisitor Shuttle

Star Wars Micro Vehicles – First Order TIE Fighter + Scout Class Blind

Star Wars Micro Vehicles – Anakin Skywalker Delta 7B

Star Wars Micro Vehicles – T-70 X-Wing (Black & Orange) (Poe Dameron)

Star Wars Micro Vehicles – V-Wing

Star Wars Micro Vehicles – Jedi Interceptor (Anakin Skywalker) + Scout Class Blind

Star Wars Micro Vehicles – Jedi Interceptor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) + Scout Class Blind

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Mystery Packs Series 3

Barc Speeder ( The Bad Batch ) With Tech

) With Tech Treadspeeder With First Order Stormtrooper

Nikto Speeder With Tusken Raider

Imperial Patrol Speeder With Imperial Patrol Trooper

Hover E-Web Cannon With Stormtrooper

Speeder Bike (Hoth) With Snowtropper

Count Dooku’s Speeder With Count Dooku

Starhawk Speeder With Cad Bane

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Series 3 General Grievous's Starfighter

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Series 3 Poe Dameron's T-70 X-Wing

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Light Armor Class Series 3 Aayla Secura's Jedi Interceptor

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Light Armor Class Series 3 Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter