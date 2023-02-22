The Walt Disney Archives Debuts “Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Trip Through Latin America” Exhibit in Mexico City

The Walt Disney Archives has unveiled a first look at its brand-new photo exhibition, “Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Trip through Latin America,” now open in Mexico City.

What’s Happening:

“Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Trip through Latin America” is running through March 18th at the Museo Soumaya before traveling to other destinations.

Visitors can discover photography and art chronicling Walt and his artists’ 1941 research trip that resulted in Saludos Amigos, The Three Caballeros, and other historic projects celebrating Latin American culture.

An expanded exhibition will run at ArtexArte in Buenos Aires from March 3rd until April 30th, launching a global tour.

The exhibits are presented in association with The Walt Disney Company Latin America’s Live Entertainment team.

The Disney artists’ 1941 research trip through Latin America is also explored within the 2008 documentary film, Walt & El Grupo, which is available to stream on Disney+