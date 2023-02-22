The Walt Disney Archives Debuts “Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Trip Through Latin America” Exhibit in Mexico City

The Walt Disney Archives has unveiled a first look at its brand-new photo exhibition, “Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Trip through Latin America,” now open in Mexico City.
- “Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Trip through Latin America” is running through March 18th at the Museo Soumaya before traveling to other destinations.
- Visitors can discover photography and art chronicling Walt and his artists’ 1941 research trip that resulted in Saludos Amigos, The Three Caballeros, and other historic projects celebrating Latin American culture.
- An expanded exhibition will run at ArtexArte in Buenos Aires from March 3rd until April 30th, launching a global tour.
- The exhibits are presented in association with The Walt Disney Company Latin America’s Live Entertainment team.
- The Disney artists’ 1941 research trip through Latin America is also explored within the 2008 documentary film, Walt & El Grupo, which is available to stream on Disney+.
