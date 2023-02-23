BBC’s “Am I Being Unreasonable?” Coming To U.S. As Hulu Original in April

The BBC comedy thriller, Am I Being Unreasonable? Is set to debut stateside as a Hulu Original, hitting the streaming service on April 11th.

In a deal with BBC Studios, Hulu Am I Being Unreasonable? , written by and starring multi-BAFTA award winning Daisy May Cooper ( This Country ) and Selin Hizli ( Mum ). The series is executive produced by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Help, National Treasure ) and is slated to debut in the U.S. on April 11, 2023 as a Hulu Original.

, written by and starring multi-BAFTA award winning Daisy May Cooper ( ) and Selin Hizli ( ). The series is executive produced by Jack Thorne ) and is slated to debut in the U.S. on April 11, 2023 as a Hulu Original. Co-produced by Boffola Pictures and Lookout Point, critically-acclaimed Am I Being Unreasonable? sees Nic (Daisy May Cooper) grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, Apple Tree House) who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen (Selin Hizli) arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her dark secret starts to bubble up.

The impressive cast is rounded out by comedy BAFTA award winner Jessica Hynes ( There She Goes ), Dustin Demri-Burns ( Cardinal Burns, The Great) , Amanda Wilkin ( The Split ), David Fynn ( Game of Thrones ), Juliet Cowan (Back to Life) , Ruben Catt ( Ted’s Top Ten ), and Karla Crome ( Under the Dome).

), Dustin Demri-Burns ( , Amanda Wilkin ( ), David Fynn ( ), Juliet Cowan , Ruben Catt ( ), and Karla Crome ( The 6 x 30’ series is a Boffola Pictures and Lookout Point co-production for the BBC, created and written by Daisy May Cooper & Selin Hizli and commissioned by Kate Phillips, former Acting Director of BBC Comedy. The Producer is Pippa Brown (The Other One, Psychobitches ), the Director is Jonny Campbell ( Phoenix Nights, Eric & Ernie ) and the Executive Producers are Shane Allen, Jonny Campbell, Daisy May Cooper, Kate Daughton, Selin Hizli & Jack Thorne. Tanya Qureshi, Head of BBC Comedy, is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC. The series is being distributed by BBC Studios internationally.

), the Director is Jonny Campbell ( ) and the Executive Producers are Shane Allen, Jonny Campbell, Daisy May Cooper, Kate Daughton, Selin Hizli & Jack Thorne. Tanya Qureshi, Head of BBC Comedy, is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC. The series is being distributed by BBC Studios internationally. A second season of Am I Being Reasonable? has been commissioned and was announced in October.