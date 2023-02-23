Squeeze Me! An Orange Bird Collection is Coming to shopDisney on March3rd

We’re getting close to the official start of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival (March 1st-July 5th) and that means we’ll be seeing a lot more of WDW’s avian mascot, Orange Bird. Not only will he have a presence at the park, but shopDisney guests will have the chance to pick up a new collection starring the cheerful cutie.

What’s Happening:

Springtime is on the way and who better to celebrate the season with than Orange Bird? shopDisney has teased that a new collection featuring the character will be launching online next week and the news has us in a tizzy!

Right now, only the Loungefly cosplay backpack has been revealed, but we’re sure there will be more exciting designs on the way.

Considering the tie-in to the EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival, we’re anticipating the lineup will include: Spirit Jerseys, Ear Headbands, Crocs, T-shirts, accessories and home decor. We’ll know for sure next week!

The 2023 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection will be available on shopDisney

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but with the reveal of the Loungefly mini backpack we anticipate the top end will be about $90.00.

Check back soon for links to this cute collection.

Did You Know?:

Orange Bird was created as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission back in the 70s as part of a sponsorship for Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. We’ve been in love with him ever since!