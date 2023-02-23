Squeeze Me! An Orange Bird Collection is Coming to shopDisney on March3rd

We’re getting close to the official start of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival (March 1st-July 5th) and that means we’ll be seeing a lot more of WDW’s avian mascot, Orange Bird. Not only will he have a presence at the park, but shopDisney guests will have the chance to pick up a new collection starring the cheerful cutie.
What’s Happening:
- Springtime is on the way and who better to celebrate the season with than Orange Bird? shopDisney has teased that a new collection featuring the character will be launching online next week and the news has us in a tizzy!
- Right now, only the Loungefly cosplay backpack has been revealed, but we’re sure there will be more exciting designs on the way.
- Considering the tie-in to the EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival, we’re anticipating the lineup will include: Spirit Jerseys, Ear Headbands, Crocs, T-shirts, accessories and home decor. We’ll know for sure next week!
- The 2023 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection will be available on shopDisney starting March 3rd.
- Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but with the reveal of the Loungefly mini backpack we anticipate the top end will be about $90.00.
Did You Know?:
- Orange Bird was created as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission back in the 70s as part of a sponsorship for Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. We’ve been in love with him ever since!
