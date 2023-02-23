“Marvel’s Voices” Podcast Returns for an All New Season

Marvel’s Voices will be back for an all-new season starting today, February 23rd. This popular podcast is returning for its seventh season.

What's Happening:

On Thursday, February 23, Marvel's Voices

New episodes are available every Thursday on the SXM App Apple Podcasts Amazon Spotify

focuses on the theme of “Building a Better Table: The Power of Inclusive Creative Teams.” The first six seasons of the series explored the inclusivity that exists within the Marvel Universe and what it took to get there. Now that a more diverse set of voices are gaining more seats at the table, season seven examines what that level of inclusion means for the future of Marvel’s storytelling.

Throughout the eight-episode season, Angélique is joined by various Marvel storytellers to discuss their professional journeys, creative processes, and collaborations.

Some of the guests featured on the upcoming season include Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur producer Pilar Flynn and series stars Libe Barer and Gary Anthony Williams; comic creators Cody Ziglar, Sheena Howard, Adam Serwer, and Jeremy Holt; Marvel’s Director of Talent Relations & Publishing Recruitment, Jon-Michael Ennis; and more.

