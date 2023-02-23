“Rogers: The Musical” Coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure for Limited Time This Summer

I can do this all day! “Rogers: The Musical” is coming to Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater for a limited run this summer.

What’s Happening:

“Rogers: The Musical,” the in-universe musical show first seen in Marvel Hawkeye on Disney+

on The short one-act musical will be a timeless story of a timeless hero, and more details will be announced soon.

Disney Parks teased the show with a video of Peggy Carter walking toward the Hyperion Theater, holding a Playbill for Rogers: The Musical:

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

The show (at least as seen in Hawkeye ) is a musical retelling of the events of The Avengers , when Loki

) is a musical retelling of the events of , when At least, that’s all we’ve seen from the show thus far, with the musical number “Save The City” being shown in Hawkeye .

. Long-time, award-winning, songwriting team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman co-wrote the lyrics, with Shaiman also producing the actual song recording in the original version of “Rogers: The Musical” seen in Hawkeye .

. “Save the City” was then performed at D23 Expo this past summer: