“Rogers: The Musical” Coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure for Limited Time This Summer

I can do this all day! “Rogers: The Musical” is coming to Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater for a limited run this summer.
What’s Happening:
- “Rogers: The Musical,” the in-universe musical show first seen in Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+, is coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure for a limited time this summer.
- The short one-act musical will be a timeless story of a timeless hero, and more details will be announced soon.
- Disney Parks teased the show with a video of Peggy Carter walking toward the Hyperion Theater, holding a Playbill for Rogers: The Musical:
- The show (at least as seen in Hawkeye) is a musical retelling of the events of The Avengers, when Loki led an attack on New York only to be thwarted by the Avengers.
- At least, that’s all we’ve seen from the show thus far, with the musical number “Save The City” being shown in Hawkeye.
- Long-time, award-winning, songwriting team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman co-wrote the lyrics, with Shaiman also producing the actual song recording in the original version of “Rogers: The Musical” seen in Hawkeye.
- “Save the City” was then performed at D23 Expo this past summer:
