Ruben Rabasa’s Hilarious “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Line Was Actually a Mistake

“Thank you Spider-Man!” The memorable line from Ruben Rabasa in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had fans laughing when the first trailer debuted months ago. On the red carpet before the film’s premiere, Rabasa revealed that the line was actually a mistake.
- Rabasa plays a coffee shop barista who thanks Scott Lang, calling him by the wrong superhero name.
- Rabasa, perhaps best known for his appearance in Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, admitted that the hilarious line from the film was a complete mistake on his part.
- He explained that he doesn’t know much about Spider-Man or Ant-Man and simply confused the two when he improvised the line.
- It’s an understandable mistake. Remember, even Bruce Banner was confused by the presence of both and Ant-Man and a Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War.
- During his interview, Rabasa explained that he couldn’t figure out why everyone on the set was laughing after he delivered the line.
- Check out Rabasa’s full red carpet interview below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
You can see Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now