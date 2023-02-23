Ruben Rabasa’s Hilarious “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Line Was Actually a Mistake

“Thank you Spider-Man!” The memorable line from Ruben Rabasa in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had fans laughing when the first trailer debuted months ago. On the red carpet before the film’s premiere, Rabasa revealed that the line was actually a mistake.

Rabasa plays a coffee shop barista who thanks Scott Lang, calling him by the wrong superhero name.

Rabasa, perhaps best known for his appearance in Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson , admitted that the hilarious line from the film was a complete mistake on his part.

, admitted that the hilarious line from the film was a complete mistake on his part. He explained that he doesn’t know much about Spider-Man or Ant-Man and simply confused the two when he improvised the line.

It’s an understandable mistake. Remember, even Bruce Banner was confused by the presence of both and Ant-Man and a Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War .

. During his interview, Rabasa explained that he couldn’t figure out why everyone on the set was laughing after he delivered the line.

Check out Rabasa’s full red carpet interview below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania