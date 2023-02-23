ABC’s “The Goldbergs” to End After Current 10th Season

After 10 seasons on ABC, the current season of The Goldbergs will be the show’s last, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- This year’s season finale will instead serve as a series finale, as the 10th season of The Goldbergs will be its last, appropriately giving us 10 years worth of 1980-something.
- The Goldbergs is currently the longest running live-action network comedy series on the air, and naturally discussions have been made over the last few years on just how long the show would continue.
- A year ago, ABC signed new deals with star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey, as well as fellow original cast members Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia.
- That allowed to bring the comedy back for Season 10 and give it a proper ending following a trying 2021 for the comedy, during which it lost two core cast members: George Segal, who died in March of complications from bypass surgery, and Jeff Garlin, who exited in December following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.
- The Goldbergs, whose core cast also includes Sam Lerner, follows the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns in the life of the chaotic but loving titular family during the Reagan era.
- Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop have been showrunners since succeeding creator Adam F. Goldberg in the role ahead of Season 7.
- The Goldbergs is the second ABC series slated to end this season, along with drama A Million Little Things.