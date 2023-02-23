United States Representative Emanuel Cleaver II Presents Two Million Dollar Check to Thank You Walt Disney Inc.

United States Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has presented a $2 million check to Thank You Walt Disney Inc. as part of his robust Community Project Funding initiative.
- A Facebook post on Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. read: “We are excited to share that U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II (D-MO) has formally announced and presented a $2 million check to Thank You Walt Disney Inc. as part of his robust Community Project Funding initiative! This financial package will directly benefit our restoration efforts and go towards the $6.4M in needed costs to redevelop the historic building that once housed Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-gram Studios, his first professional animation office. Stay tuned for more details!”
- Emanuel Cleaver II also added a post to his Facebook saying: “Walt Disney may have made his name in California—but it all started in Kansas City! Today, I was proud to stand with Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. to deliver $2 million in federal Community Project Funding for their KC IMAGINE project—which will revitalize the historic Laugh-O-Gram Studio & strengthen professional development programs for creatives and entrepreneurs across KC! This is just one of 15 projects throughout #MO05 that I was able to secure Community Project Funding for, totaling nearly $40 million. From infrastructure improvements to economic development & job training programs, I will always fight to bring federal dollars back to our communities! Find more information on these critical projects here: https://cleaver.house.gov/…/congressman-cleaver