Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Animatic of World of Frozen Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks shared on Instagram a new animatic of the upcoming Arendelle: World of Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What's Happening:
- The post reads: “Want an inside look at how Walt Disney Imagineering designs and builds a land? This #FirstLookFromHKDL originally debuted at D23 Expo and features a land animatic of #WorldofFrozen coming to @HKDisneyland. Showing in video form what the land will look like once completed in the second half of 2023, the tool is used alongside models and concept artwork to ensure Imagineers, construction teams and Hong Kong Disneyland are on the same page from beginning to end!”