Eric Stonestreet Joins the Second Season of “The Santa Clauses” as Mad Santa

Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family fame has joined the cast of the second season of The Santa Clauses as Mad Santa.

What’s Happening:

In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

Eric Stonestreet stars as Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole.

Alongside the casting of Stonestreet, Disney+

Disney Legend Tim Allen will executive produce and continue to reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin.

Also returning as series regulars in season two are: Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel

Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star.

Additional guest stars include newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy” and sidekick to Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, along with returning guest starsLiam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt ( 30 Rock , Modern Family ) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench ( Last Man Standing ), Richard Baker ( The Santa Clause ) and Rick Messina ( The Santa Clause ) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

, ) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench ( ), Richard Baker ( ) and Rick Messina ( ) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. Check out Marshal’s review and recaps The Santa Clauses, which is streaming now Disney+.