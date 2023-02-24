ESPN Shares Trailer for New SC Featured Segment “The Lone Wolves”

ESPN has shared a trailer for the new SC Featured segment "The Lone Wolves,” about the 1982 Cheyney State Lady Wolves basketball team.

The 1982 Cheyney State Lady Wolves basketball team is the first and only HBCU Women’s or Men’s Basketball program to compete in an NCAA Division I Final Four or Championship game.

SC Featured's "The Lone Wolves," premiering Sunday morning on the 8 a.m. ET SportsCenter , tells their story.

, tells their story. On March 28, 1982, the Cheyney University Lady Wolves laced up their sneakers against the top-ranked Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, knowing that despite all the odds and no matter the outcome, they were making history as the first HBCU Women’s or Men’s Basketball program to compete in an NCAA Division I Final Four Championship.

More than 40 years later, that team from Cheyney, Pennsylvania, remains the only HBCU squad to compete in the Final Four or championship game.

The Lady Wolves’ “Black girl magic” is celebrated with the team’s official nomination to the 2023 James Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ballot.

“The Lone Wolves,” is produced by Temitayo Anjou and reported by Scoop Jackson.

Check out the trailer for the new SC Featured segment below: