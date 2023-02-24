James Corden Teases “The Lion King” Sketch with Tom Cruise for “The Last Last Late Late Show”

James Corden is saying Hakuna Matata in regards to his upcoming exit from The Late Late Show. The late night talkshow host teased a sketch themed to The Lion King for his upcoming finale.
- The Late Late Show tweeted a picture of himself and actor Tom Cruise puppeting The Lion King characters Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.
- More specifically, the sketch seems to be connected to Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King musical.
- According to the tweet, which you can see below, Corden and Cruise will perform the hit musical during "The Last Last Late Late Show.”
- "The Last Last Late Late Show" primetime special will air Thursday, April 27th on CBS.