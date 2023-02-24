Judy Reyes Joins ABC’s Remake of French Series “HIP (High Intellectual Potential)”

According to Deadline, Judy Reyes has been cast as a series regular in Drew Goddard’s drama pilot for ABC, based on the French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential).
What’s Happening:
- First given a pilot order in September 2022, the remake comes from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil) and ABC Signature.
- Single mom Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
- Reyes will play Selena Soto, alongside series headliners Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata.
- The cast also includes Javicia Leslie as Daphne and Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman.
- Known for her work on Scrubs, Devious Maids and Claws, Reyes was recently seen in Birth/Rebirth, the AMC/Shutter film that premiered this year at Sundance.
- Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) will serve as showrunner, while Alethea Jones (Dollface) will direct and executive produce the pilot.
- Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles executive produce alongside Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen Connect, the distribution company which sold the rights to ABC Signature.
- Olson will produce in addition to starring.