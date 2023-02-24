“Quantumania” Writer Jeff Loveness Talks Cut Wasp Storyline, Potential Jennifer Coolidge Role and More

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has made a big splash in theaters after debuting just a week ago. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer Jeff Loveness discussed a variety of interesting topics, including a storyline for the Wasp that didn’t make the film and the role he wanted Jennifer Cooldige to play.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers ahead

One of the critiques of Marvel’s latest film was the small role the titular Wasp actually had to play in it. Loveness revealed that there was actually more of a story for Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, involving two children, it just simply didn’t make the cut: “Scripts are always bigger than the cut that the audience sees, and while that was a storyline that I really liked with Hope and Evangeline [Lilly], I certainly understand why we had to streamline the movie. I really love the movie that’s out in theaters, but there was a bit more. Again, I don’t quite know what I can say, but there was Hope’s perspective on the multiverse as well, and possibility, and things like that. So I’m a fan of that story, and I’m a big fan of Evangeline’s performance in some of that stuff. So you never know what might come back around in an Avengers movie down the road, but I can’t say too much more.”

Speaking of things that didn’t make it into the movie, Loveness had an idea to expand upon Linda, the former love interest mentioned briefly by Hank Pym: “I don’t know if I should say this or not. I don’t think it even made it into pages, but we wanted Jennifer Coolidge to be Linda for a brief moment. It never reached beyond a Zoom between ourselves, but I had some good ideas there.”

Still, Loveness isn’t ruling out a future in the MCU for Coolidge: “But Linda never made it, and Jennifer Coolidge, I don’t think she ever got a call. We’ll save her for next time. I’m sure she’ll wind up in the MCU, sometime. She can be Doctor Doom.”

Of course, Loveness also discussed Kang, the villain of the film and the big bad of the MCU going forward. He mentioned being a fan of Marvel Comics and how another iconic Marvel villain inspired his approach to this character: “I was a big X-Men guy growing up

