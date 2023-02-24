This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:

Monday, February 27 – I Saved My Own Life Daytime Exclusive: Interview with Nashali Alma, who fiercely fought back against an attacker at her gym. Avital Zeisler (Self-defense tips) Jewel Brent Yates ( The Gravity of Up )

Tuesday, February 28 – Love In The Least Expected Places Larsa Pippen ( The Real Housewives of Miami ) Ryan Black ( Farmer Wants a Wife ) Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, March 1 Daytime Exclusive: Interview with Angela Yee ( Breakfast Club ; Way Up with Angela Yee Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Finalists Hannah Brown ( The Bachelorette ) and Carli Lloyd (Soccer legend)

Thursday, March 2 – Candid Conversations Hillary Rodham Clinton (former first lady, Senator and Secretary of State) Alice Chun ( Gutsy ) Group of women open up about the imbalance they face in today’s dating pool. Lewis Howes ( The Great Mindset: Unlock The Power of Your Mind and Live Your Best Life )

Friday, March 3 – It’s Going to Be Major! Jonathan Majors ( Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ; Creed III ) Marta Milans ( Shazam! Fury of the Gods )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.