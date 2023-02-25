Marvel Entertainment and Essential Sequential Launch Artist Print Program

Marvel Entertainment and premier artist showcase Essential Sequential have announced their collaboration to support and amplify artists called Marvel Signature.

The goal of the new program is to support artists by creating new, officially licensed, high-quality art prints designed for fans and collectors. As artists have always been at the core of comic book conventions, the new program is meant to increase their spotlight even more and further support that tradition.

The artwork available includes high-quality prints, posters, and lithographs in multiple sizes and formats.

Prints are now available to purchase online

Some of the first artists to have artwork available with Marvel Signature include: Humberto Ramos, Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover Arthur Adams, X-Men Hellfire Gala Variant Wrap Around Cover Brian Stelfreeze, Black Panther #1 Cover Art Jen Bartel, She-Hulk #1 Cover Ed McGuinness, Red/Green Hulk Adam Kubert, Wolverine #300 Cover

