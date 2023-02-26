Spring Break and Halloween Collide with Six Flags Magic Mountain’s All-New Scream Break Event

Six Flags Magic Mountain is bringing Spring Break and Halloween together with the all-new Scream Break after-hours event, beginning March 18th.

What’s Happening:

Guests can stay in the park after-hours from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on 14 select Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from March 18th – April 16th, during the separate-admission Scream Break event.

Encounter garish ghouls with exclusive access to two haunted mazes near Full Throttle, plus three chilling scare zones – all with a Spring Break twist!

Join the Dead Man's Party and dance the night away with two DJs playing the hottest hits in DC UNIVERSE and the Full Throttle Plaza.

Satisfy your taste buds with foodie favorites or sink your teeth in devilish drinks like sangria blood bags and more during our haunted cocktail hour.