Spring Break and Halloween Collide with Six Flags Magic Mountain’s All-New Scream Break Event

Six Flags Magic Mountain is bringing Spring Break and Halloween together with the all-new Scream Break after-hours event, beginning March 18th.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can stay in the park after-hours from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on 14 select Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from March 18th – April 16th, during the separate-admission Scream Break event.
- Encounter garish ghouls with exclusive access to two haunted mazes near Full Throttle, plus three chilling scare zones – all with a Spring Break twist!
- Join the Dead Man's Party and dance the night away with two DJs playing the hottest hits in DC UNIVERSE and the Full Throttle Plaza.
- Satisfy your taste buds with foodie favorites or sink your teeth in devilish drinks like sangria blood bags and more during our haunted cocktail hour.
- Scream your head off on some of the most iconic world-class roller coasters including the new WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage, Full Throttle, Goliath, BATMAN The Ride, Twisted Colossus, and Scream.
- Season Passes and Memberships are not valid for this event. All guests must purchase event-specific tickets for admission.
- Prices have yet to be announced for Scream Break, but it should be available online soon.
- There will also be an All Access SCREAM PASS which will get you into all 14 nights of the event.
- Magic Mountain isn’t the only Six Flags park to host the new Scream Break event this year, as it will also be taking place at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Six Flags Over Texas.
- More details on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Scream Break event can be found on the park’s official website.