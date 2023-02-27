Bo Katan Kryze Special Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney March 6th

It’s been a while since shopDisney has given us a Special Edition Star Wars Doll, but that will change in March with the introduction of Bo Katan Kryze! The skilled Mandalorian fighter gets her chance to —in full armor—as she joins this fan favorite collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

March is a good month for fans of The Mandalorian and the people from Mandalore as the long loved series returns to Disney+

and the people from Mandalore as the long loved series returns to That’s right, Bo Katan is joining shopDisney’s line of Special Edition Dolls and this new release features the warrior in her iconic armor.

For a true replication of the Bo Katan, the doll has short red hair in its signature blunt cut complete with blue headband. And since she’s dressed in her armor, the doll features a removable Mandalorian helmet.

It’s likely that Bo will be back for another round of adventures in season 3 of The Mandalorian , but while fans wait to determine her involvement, they can enjoy her company through the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

, but while fans wait to determine her involvement, they can enjoy her company through the animated series, The special edition Bo Katan Kryze doll will be available on shopDisney

Pricing has not been announced, however other dolls in this line sell for $59.99.

Check back soon for a link to the doll.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Star Wars Special Edition Dolls: