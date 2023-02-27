Get Ready for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023 with the Latest Foodie Guide

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off this week and the Disney Parks Blog has released their latest Foodie Guide so you can plan out all the delicious flavors you want to try on your next visit.

Guests will find festival marketplaces throughout Disney California Adventure Park, in addition to special offerings at existing eateries both in the park and throughout the Downtown Disney

Festival Marketplaces

Nuts About Cheese

Petite Burrata: Grilled ciabatta with tomato and olive jam, burrata cheese, pesto, and freeze-dried balsamic (New)

Crackers & Cheese: House-made herb crackers with white cheddar fromage blanc, spicy salami spread, and cherry jam

Mickey Mouse-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS: Chocolate Mickey macaron filled with caramel ganache and SNICKERS cookie bar pieces

Flowers & Bees: Gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and honey, hibiscus, and lavender syrups garnished with a purple pansy (New)

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Uncork California

California Artisan Cheese Plate featuring Marin French Cheese Co. Jalapeño Triple Cream Brie, Fiscalini Farmstead Purple Moon Cheddar, and Craft Beer Cheddar

Celebration Chocolate Fudge Brownie: Gooey Chocolate Brownie with Pecans, topped with Chocolate Pecan Glaze and finished with Chocolate Pearls and Silver Stars

1923 Mimosa: Prosecco, white cranberry juice, white peach syrup, and lemon juice (New)

1939 Mimosa: Prosecco, pineapple and orange juices, and passion fruit and guava nectar (New)

1955 Mimosa: Prosecco, dragon fruit and rose syrups, hibiscus water, and lemon juice (New)

Century of Magic Mimosa Flight (New)

Daou Vineyards Chardonnay (New)

Meiomi Rosé (New)

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (New)

McBride Sisters Wine Company Red Blend (New)

Garnet Vineyards Pinot Noir (New)

Robert Mondavi Vineyards, Private Selection

Cabernet Sauvignon aged in bourbon barrels (New)

Scharffenberger Cellars Brut (New)

White Wine Flight (New)

Red Wine Flight (New)

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Food & Wine CORKCICLE Stemless Flutes (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Berry Patch

Kenny’s Family Cheesecake topped with mixed berry compote (New)

Blueberry Buttermilk Pie

Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, brown butter, maple and demerara syrup, and oat milk with a blueberry sweet cream made with cream, oat milk, vanilla syrup, and purée garnished with cinnamon-flavored cereal crumble (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

D•Lish

Beef & Barley Poutine: Potato bites with braised beef short rib, cheese curds, stout gravy, and lager micro sponge (New)

Cubano Slider: Slow-roasted, mustard-crusted pork, and sliced smoked ham with melted Swiss cheese and pickle served on a Hawaiian roll

Sake Melon ’75: Sake, ginger liqueur, prosecco, rock melon syrup, and lemongrass citron purée garnished with an edible purple orchid

Apricot Tequila Colada: Reposado Tequila, Aperol, apricot purée, coconut cream, and orange and lime juices garnished with a lime wheel

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

California Craft Brews

IPA Sausage Dog on a soft pretzel roll with onion-pepper jardinière, cheddar cheese sauce, and malt vinegar-onion crunch

La Bodega Brewing Company Helles Lager (New)

Unsung Brewing Co. Light Ale (New)

Harland Brewing Co. Double Dry-Hopped Pale Ale (New)

Altamont Brewing Maui Waui IPA (New)

Barrelhouse Brewing Mango Fruited IPA (New)

Delahunt Brewing Co. 1924 Raspberry Blonde (New)

Brewery X Pineapple Vanilla Milkshake IPA (New)

Bottle Logic Brewing Co. Aurora Borealis (New)

Chapman Crafted Beer Zodiac Series Hazy IPA (New)

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. The Dopest Hazy IPA (New)

Golden Road Brewing Strawberry Cart Wheat Ale (New)

Ballast Point Brewing Co. Watermelon Dorado Double IPA (New)

Russian River Brewing Company Happy Hops IPA (New)

Bright & Balanced Beer Flight (New)

IPA Beer Flight (New)

IPA Beer Flight (New) Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

Smoked Honey-Habanero Chicken Wings: Chicken wings tossed in honey-habanero seasoning (New)

BBQ Beef Brisket Slider featuring Fiscalini Farmstead Smoked Cheddar with dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche (New)

Chipotle-Pineapple Bourbon Sour: Bourbon, pineapple and lime juice, honey syrup, and chipotle sour purée garnished with a dried red pineapple wheel (New)

Smoked Cherry Mezcal-iki Cocktail: Dark rum, mezcal, cherry purée, grapefruit and lime juices, vanilla syrup, and bitters garnished with a dried grapefruit chip (New)

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Food & Wine CORKCICLE Stemless Flutes (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Garlic Kissed

Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic, gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri

Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon

Raspberry Limoncello-Ade: Limoncello, grapefruit liqueur, house-made mint syrup, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a white orchid (New)

Guava-Lychee Mule: Vodka, guava nectar, ginger and lychee syrup, and lemon juice topped with guava and grapefruit hard cider and garnished with a lemon wheel (New)

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Golden Dreams

Elote Paleta: Sweet corn paleta with parm crema, chile-lime seasoning, corn crunch, and cilantro (New)

Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Flatbread with basil pesto (New)

Central California Cooler: Peach purée, apple, orange and lemon juices garnished with an apple chip

Ficklewood Ciderworks Guava Grove: Grapefruit, guava, and tropical flavors with Nelson Sauvin Hops (New)

I Heart Artichokes

Artichoke Pizzetta: Artichoke and roasted garlic cream cheese with sun-dried tomatoes, pickled onions, and lemon olive oil-drizzled micro greens (New)

Artichoke Toast with Olive Tapenade: Toasted sliced baguette with artichoke cream cheese topped with olive and artichoke tapenade and drizzled with olive oil

Passion Fruit Rum Cocktail: White rum, Italian amaro, passion fruit nectar, orange and lime juices, and guava purée garnished with an orange wedge

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

LA Style

Glazed BBQ Pork Belly with Furikake-Togarashi mac salad

IMPOSSIBLE Gyro-inspired Naan: Gyro-inspired flatbread featuring IMPOSSIBLE ground beef with chipotle hummus, tzatziki, and spiced crispy chickpeas

Echo Park Cooler: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon & Raspberry Rose Tea, raspberry purée, lychee and rose syrups, and lime juice garnished with a lime wheel (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Food & Wine CORKCICLE Stemless Flutes (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Peppers Cali-Ente

Chile Relleno Empanada with arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and cotija cheeses

Camarones a la Diabla: Spicy shrimp with California chile and cilantro rice (New)

Cantarito-Style Paloma: Reposado Tequila, habanero-infused pineapple juice, lime juice, rock melon syrup, and Fresca garnished with a pineapple wheel and chile-lime seasoning

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Avocado Time

IMPOSSIBLE Nacho Mac & Cheese: Cheddar mac featuring seasoned IMPOSSIBLE ground beef, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, and guacamole (New)

IMPOSSIBLE Al Pastor Tacos: Al pastor taco featuring IMPOSSIBLE pork with grilled pineapple and avocado-tomatillo sauce (New) (Plant-based offering)

Blackberry-Lavender Lemonade: Blackberry purée and syrup, lavender syrup, and pineapple and lemon juices garnished with a lemon wheel (New)

Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)

Locations Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Cocina Cucamonga

Strawberry Horchata: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce (Non-alcoholic) (Available with Spiced Rum)

Seasonal Mango Margarita

Lamplight Lounge

Cookies & Cream Donuts: Fresh, glazed donuts topped with chocolate cookie crumble, with vanilla and chocolate crème cookie dipping sauce

Ribeye for Two paired with a specially selected glass of wine: Share a 28oz bone-in ribeye with glazed baby carrots, poblano-potato bake, roasted mushrooms, cipollini onions, and bourbon-bacon compound butter with Cookies & Cream Donuts for dessert

Lamplight Lounge Food & Wine Cocktail: Gin, elderflower liqueur, peach, basil simple syrup, lemon, blue curaçao, and fresh basil

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

Lamplight Lounge Food & Wine Cocktail: Gin, elderflower liqueur, peach, basil simple syrup, lemon, blue curaçao, and fresh basil

Pacific Wharf Café

Grilled Peach Toast with ricotta-mascarpone spread and arugula salad on toasted sourdough bread (New)

Berries and Cream Bread Pudding: Seasonal berry bread pudding with whipped topping, strawberry sauce, and crème anglaise (New)

Cappuccino Cart presented by Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Horchata Cold Brew: Creamy blend of cold brew and house-made rice and cinnamon beverage

Paradise Garden Grill

Torta de Chilaquiles: Fresh-made Telera bread with green chilaquiles, chorizo beans, chipotle crema, pickled onions, cilantro, and avocado spread (New) (Plant-based offering)

Bulgogi Fried Rice with kimchi, egg, pickled cucumbers, green onions, and sesame seeds (New) (Plant-based offering)

IMPOSSIBLE Gyro Fries: Waffle fries topped with gyro-spiced IMPOSSIBLE ground beef, cauliflower cheese sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, tzatziki, and pita bread (New) (Plant-based offering)

Buffalo Mac and Cheese topped with roasted buffalo cauliflower, ranch, and a carrot and celery salad (New) (Plant-based offering)

Peach-Blueberry Cobbler (Plant-based offering)

Wine Float Cocktail: Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave and Lime & Orange Juices with a Red Wine Float

Paradise Garden Grill Beer Garden

Stereo Brewing Co. Perfect Day IPA

Stone Brewing Co. Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

Golden Road Brewing Get Up Offa That Brown Ale (New)

Golden Road Brewing Ride On 10 Hop Hazy IPA

Mother Earth Brew Co. Cali Creamin’ Vanilla Cream Ale

The Bruery Or Xata Blonde Ale

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery Rez Dog Hefeweizen (New)

Smog City Brewing Co. Coffee Porter

Beer Flight: Create your own flight of four beers

Cocktails @ Sonoma Terrace hosted by CORKCICLE

Black Forest Ham Grilled Cheese: Sourdough grilled cheese with black forest ham, smoked mozzarella, and red wine-poached pear jam served with sun-dried tomato-cheese sauce (New)

Food & Wine CORKCICLE Stemless Flutes (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Studio Catering Co. (Sip and Savor tasting-size portions available)

Korean Fried Chicken topped with gochujang sauce, kimchi, coleslaw, and pickled onions served on sweet Hawaiian bread

Watermelon Punch: Korean-style watermelon punch with Sprite and oat milk

Terran Treats (Sip and Savor tasting-size portions available)

Like a Lemon-Raspberry Pie Churro: Raspberry-flavored spiral churro topped with a lemon and marshmallow glaze and pie crust crumbles (New)

Outdoor Vending Carts

Pretzel Bites with beer cheese sauce (New)

Ballast Point Brewing Co. Speedboat Salt & Lime Blonde Ale (New)

Brewery X Orange Electrolyte Hard Seltzer (New) ﻿

Churro Cart in Buena Vista Street (Sip and Savor tasting-size portions available)

Pineapple-coconut Churro with pineapple sugar, pineapple topping, coconut cream icing, and toasted coconut

Churro Cart in Hollywood Land (Sip and Savor tasting-size portions available)

Tiramisu Churro rolled in vanilla-cocoa sugar and drizzled with espresso sauce

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co.

Tomato & Burrata: California grown heirloom cherry tomatoes, California burrata, parsley, garlic, shallots red wine vinegar, and olive oil (New) (Available March 3 through 31)

Coconut Curry Shrimp: Marinated shrimp served on white rice with curry broth and nori leaf (New) (Available April 1 through 24)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available March 3 through April 24)

Pizza Caprina: White pizza, fresh mozzarella, and bruschetta tomato mix topped with fresh arugula and goat cheese (New)

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (Available March 3 through April 24)

BBQ Shrimp & Grits: Gulf shrimp simmered in a New Orleans BBQ sauce with roasted garlic, lemon, Worcestershire sauce, and Creole seasonings served over andouille sausage and parmesan grits

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available March 3 through April 24)

Grilled Ahi & Avocado: Seared buttery ahi tuna tossed in kimchi ponzu and stuffed into a scored and grilled avocado plated with sushi rice and drizzled with additional kimchi ponzu and spicy mayo and garnished with sesame seeds finished with wonton chips

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival begins March 3 and will run through April 25, 2023.