Stage Production of “Hercules” to Debut in Germany in Spring 2024

After an already successful world-premiere run at the Paper Mill Playhouse, the stage adaptation of Hercules is heading overseas to Europe, with a Germany opening in Spring of 2024.
- From Zero to Hero to Germany! With only 23 performances left at the world-premiere run at the Paper Mill Playhouse, the stage production of Hercules is showing that they’re ready to go the distance!
- The company and crew of the new musical are thrilled to announce that Stage Entertainment will present the European premiere of Hercules in Hamburg, Germany opening in Spring 2024.
- Having debuted earlier this month at the Paper Mill Playhouse, Hercules showcases a terrific twist of fates where the inspired Walt Disney Animation Studios film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. The roof-raising score by Alan Menken and David Zippel features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go The Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage. The show features a new book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (artistic director of London’s Young Vic), and direction by Obie Award-winning Lear deBessonet.
