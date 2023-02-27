Stage Production of “Hercules” to Debut in Germany in Spring 2024

After an already successful world-premiere run at the Paper Mill Playhouse, the stage adaptation of Hercules is heading overseas to Europe, with a Germany opening in Spring of 2024.

What’s Happening:

From Zero to Hero to Germany! With only 23 performances left at the world-premiere run at the Paper Mill Playhouse, the stage production of Hercules is showing that they’re ready to go the distance!

The company and crew of the new musical are thrilled to announce that Stage Entertainment will present the European premiere of Hercules in Hamburg, Germany opening in Spring 2024.

in Hamburg, Germany opening in Spring 2024. Having debuted earlier this month at the Paper Mill Playhouse, Hercules showcases a terrific twist of fates where the inspired Walt Disney Animation Studios film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. The roof-raising score by Alan Menken and David Zippel features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go The Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage. The show features a new book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (artistic director of London’s Young Vic), and direction by Obie Award-winning Lear deBessonet.