New WEB Tech Accessory Invented By Cassie Lang Available at Avengers Campus

Earlier today, we were at Disney California Adventure to check out the newest WEB Tech accessory to hit the shelves, this one invited by Cassie Lang, as seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
What’s Happening:
- Coinciding with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, guests at Disney California Adventure can get their hands on the latest WEB Tech accessory for use on the popular WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus.
- The “Quantum Bug” WEB Tech attachment must be connected to a WEB Power Band (sold separately). And, according to the description by Inventor Cassie Lang, it is great if you’ve ever needed to “bug” a room. The description reads: “Using Pym Particles, I’ve shrunk down a microphone and attached it to my Paratrechina Longicornis friend here so you can listen in…”
- When equipped while aboard the attraction, you can use the accessory to activate Pym Particle Discs to shrink targets.
- The band accessory is currently selling for $29.99, and can be used as a fun toy when not on the attraction at Disney California Adventure.
- As is recent tradition for all new things at the Disneyland Resort of late, a typo can also be spotted on the packaging for the new accessory – “Press to listenr”
- We spotted this WEB Tech accessory during our live walk and talk from Disney California Adventure while checking out the latest happenings at the Disneyland Resort which you can watch a replay of below.
