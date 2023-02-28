D23 Hosting Exclusive Gold Member Event As Grand Finale to 30th Anniversary Celebration of Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris and D23 are teaming up to bring D23 Gold Members an exclusive event just for them, marking the grand finale of the 30th anniversary celebration at the park.

What’s Happening:

For the first time, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Disneyland

Throughout the past 30 years, Disneyland Paris has not only celebrated Disney’s century-long tradition of epic storytelling but has kept an eye on the passion and innovation of the future, as the resort continues to grow and inspire dreams for generations to come. From enchanting chateaux to super-powered adventures, this resort has hosted an impressive range of magical experiences that are just the beginning of what’s to come.

D23 and Disneyland Paris are giving the Ultimate Disney Fans the chance to revel in the breathtaking locale of this resort and celebrate the Grand Finale of its 30th anniversary in the most incredible ways imaginable, with a special event across two days full of surprises that will let fans experience Disneyland Paris in a unique way. Tuesday, April 12: Guest Check-In – D23 Gold Members will receive their park tickets and a souvenir gift. Time to Explore Disneyland Paris – Explore the park at Disneyland Paris, with included park admission, reservation, and Priority Access for April 12 and 13, 2023. Lunch at a Disneyland Paris Restaurant – D23 Gold Members can take advantage of a delicious lunch at a Disneyland Paris-exclusive table-service restaurant. Gala Dinner at the Convention Center of Disney’s Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel Wednesday, April 13: Time to Explore Walt Disney Studios Park – Explore the park at Disneyland Paris, with included park admission, reservation, and Premiere Access over the course of both days. Lunch at a Walt Disney Studios Restaurant – D23 Gold Members can take advantage of a delicious lunch at Walt Disney Studios Park. Guided Tour of Avengers Campus Avengers: Power the Night Reserved Viewing – Enjoy viewing for this groundbreaking nighttime drone show. This brand-new show celebrates the Super Heroes of the Marvel universe, combining music, lights, pyrotechnic effects, video projections, and up to 500 drones that come together to form a mind-blowing series of icons representing the powers of legendary Super Heroes, including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, and for the first time at Disneyland Paris, Shang-Chi! Walk-through Experience at Ratatouille: The Adventure with Walt Disney Imagineering – Complete your epic adventure and walk through the original Ratatouille attraction after the park closes, with an exclusive hosted tour from Walt Disney Imagineering.

D23 promises their Gold Members that there are other surprises in store, such as reserved seating for some of Disneyland Paris’ best shows, but those new details will be revealed as we get closer to the event.

In addition to the extraordinary event offerings, guests of D23 can take advantage of a special rate to stay at Disney’s Newport Bay Club, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, or Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne.

It’s been a remarkable 30 years, and the magic has only just begun for Disneyland Paris. Celebrate the past 30 years of magical memories at this spectacular Grand Finale Celebration with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

Worth Noting:

D23 Gold Members may purchase up to two (2) tickets total. Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

All guests must be 18+ years old to attend this D23 event.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members will be required to enter their D23 membership login details when purchasing tickets. D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App.

Ticketed Gold Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Gold Members must be present for their guests to gain entry to the event.

Any dietary restrictions or accessibility requests should be communicated to D23 Guest Services as soon as possible.

All D23 events are subject to change without notice. All ticket sales are final. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds regardless of reason (including without limitation, due to illness, change in travel plans, etc.) and tickets are not transferable.