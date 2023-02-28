Halloween Season Returning to Disneyland Paris

If you are planning on being at Disneyland Paris in October through early November you can be a part of the Halloween celebration returning this year.
What's Happening:
- From October 1 to November 5, 2023, a wickedly fun Halloween atmosphere will descend upon Disneyland Paris.
- Dare to say ‘boo!’ to a Disney Villain?-This year, pluck up the courage for mischievous encounters with Disney’s most Villainously Important People in their den and around Disneyland Park.
- A Night Fall with Disney Villains- This year, as the sun sets, Disney Villains bewitch Sleeping Beauty Castle with projections, music and water fountains for a freakishly fun moment.
- Witness the return of our fan-favorite Halloween cavalcade– Pumpkins of all ages will jump for joy as spine-tingly music haunts the airwaves and Disney Characters parade along the streets of Disneyland Park dressed in eye-popping autumn attire.
- Meet Disney Characters in high spirits-Spend a spirited, marvelous moment with Donald, Goofy and their friends, all fa-boo-loudly dressed in their bewitching best and adding their own unique cheekiness to the Halloween fun.