Amazon Exclusive NED-B & Purge Trooper Carbonized 2-Pack Joins Star Wars The Black Series Figure Line

If you love spending time in the Star Wars universe, why not bring that universe to you through awesome collectibles from Hasbro! The brand’s popular Star Wars The Black Series line has added new carbonized versions of NED-B and a Purge Trooper as part of a stunning 2-pack available exclusively at Amazon.

Hasbro is bringing Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Loader droid NED-B and the ever menacing Purge Trooper come together in an exclusive 2-pack that’s out of this world!

Both figures have previously been featured in the Black Series and this new release puts them together while presenting a sleek, carbonized finish that will stand out in any collection.

NED-B, might not be able to speak but he still found a way to communicate effectively, and help to save force sensitive individuals from the clutches of the Imperials. He made his debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi

As for the Purge Trooper this figure first appeared in Star Wars comics as a modified version of the stormtroopers, with one mission, hunt Jedi. The character has since appeared in Jedi: Fallen Order Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hasbro’s Black Series line presents 6-inch scale action figures that feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Star Wars The Black Series NED-B & Purge Trooper 2-Pack will be available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

It sells for $74.99 and is expected to ship to fans in September 2023. Check back soon for a link to the collectible set.

NED-B & Purge Trooper

“Though he isn’t programmed to speak, towering loader droid NED-B finds other ways to express himself and prove his loyalty to those he deems worthy. Handpicked from the stormtrooper legions for their aptitude and allegiance, Purge Troopers serve the Inquisitorius, hunting down Jedi and other Force-sensitive beings.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES NED-B & PURGE TROOPER CARBONIZED 2-PACK

Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $74.99

Available: Pre-order February 28th at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon

